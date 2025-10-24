'Confidence' - New Søstrene Grene store in Crawley is 'a good sign that things are looking good in the retail environment'

The new Søstrene Grene store in Crawley is 'a good sign that things are looking good in the retail environment', according to Council Leader Michael Jones.

The Danish lifestyle brand Søstrene Grene opened on Friday, October 24, to the delight of Crawley shoppers with hundreds queueing for the grand opening.

The new store is in the unit previously occupied by Monsoon, which closed five years ago.

And Crawley has seen many shops come and go in that time, but with Søstrene Grene opening and Muffin Break and JD Sports’ bigger store to come, it feels there is confidence from retailers to come to the town.

Cllr Jones was in attendance for the opening. He said: “It's really great news for Crawley. They're a great brand. It's good to see confidence being shown and it's another great store coming into County Mall as well, which is a good sign that things are looking good in the retail environment.

"We're not going to say that there aren't challenges in the retail environment, but I still think that Crawley retains one of the best shopping offers across the region.”

Crawley Mayor Sharmila Sivarajah gave a speech before the ribbon cutting and welcomed all the shoppers. She said: “It's wonderful to see so many of you gathered in the heart of our dynamic town to celebrate the arrival of this popular Scandinavian homeware brand to the high street.”

And before the speech Cllr Sivarajah told us: “I was delighted to have been invited to open the new Søstrene Grene store in Crawley today. The new store is an exciting addition for residents and visitors. It is great to see continued confidence in Crawley as a place to do business.”

In the new Søstrene Grene store in County Mall

But what is Søstrene Grene all about? Store manager Alyssa told us: “It is all about the hygge, so lots of creativity, products, interior, home life. We just want to promote peace and serenity basically.”

Hygge is a word in Danish and Norwegian that describes a cozy, contented mood evoked by comfort and conviviality.

Damien Gough, Deputy Centre Manager, comments: "We are delighted to welcome Søstrene Grene to County Mall. The brand’s Scandinavian style and thoughtful shopping experience are a perfect addition to our retail mix, and we know it will resonate strongly with our customers. This opening reflects our commitment to bringing exciting and diverse retailers to Crawley, ensuring County Mall continues to be a destination where shoppers can discover something new every visit."

Before the store opened, hundreds of queuing customers were entertained by live music from Niche London Strings and dancing from two ballerinas. The customers also received a voucher for a free rug and a cupcake and drink on arrival.