Cost of living crisis: Sussex village pubs offer residents free 'warm places'

Residents in a Sussex village are guaranteed a place to keep warm this winter as the cost of living crisis bites –their local pub.

By Sarah Page
35 minutes ago
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 12:01pm

In fact three pubs in Wisborough Green are banding together to offer residents a cosy welcome with free tea and coffee.

The three are The Cricketers Arms, The Three Crowns and The Bat and Ball.

The pubs say they are offering the warm refuge ‘with the fires roaring’ during opening hours and that people do not have to buy anything.

Three pubs in Wisborough Green are offering villagers free 'warm places' as the cost of living crisis bites

They say that the free tea and coffee is being provided courtesy of the parish council and that they’re ‘working together to keep Wisborough Green warm.’

And villagers love the idea. One said on social media: “Real care in the community – fabulous.”

And another: “Makes you feel proud to live in such a wonderful village.”

Another added: “This is fantastic and so lovely by all concerned, although I’m horrified and shocked in equal measures that it is necessary.”

