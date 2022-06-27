Annual Tesco collection for Eastbourne Foodbank

Eastbourne Foodbank (EF) is appealing to Tesco shoppers to donate food and other essential items at its annual Tesco Summer Food Collection on Friday and Saturday (July 1 and 2).

Representatives from EF will be in the larger Tesco stores across Eastbourne to speak to members of the public and hand out lists of much-needed items. These essentials are needed to help Eastbourne people unable to afford food, amid the cost of living crisis.

Shoppers can find out more about Eastbourne Foodbank and donate at the Tesco stores in Lottbridge Drove, Hampden Park and Langney Shopping Centre from 9am-3pm on both days.

Eastbourne Foodbank at St Saviour's Church, South Street

The hope is for shoppers who are able to help, will pick up one or two extra items with their shopping and drop them into a special donation trolley on their way out.

Jess Holliday, campaigns and communications manager at Eastbourne Foodbank, said, “No one in Eastbourne should be facing hunger and we want to see an end to local people needing emergency food at all but the coming months are set to be particular tough for many local people.

“We are currently working to bring about long-term changes to ensure everyone has enough money for the essentials. However, many families are really struggling with the rising cost of living and any donations of our most-needed items will be invaluable at this incredibly difficult time.

“Thanks to Tesco, its customers, and indeed all our donors throughout the year, we will continue to offer vital support to families and children over the coming months. Together we can make a difference.”

The collection is a national-wide initiative and Tesco will give 20 per cent of the value of donations from customers.

The Trussell Trust, which supports a nationwide network of more than 1,300 foodbanks including Eastbourne Foodbank, has seen long-term increases in the numbers of emergency food parcels distributed to people who are facing hardship.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said, “As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, food banks are doing all they can to help meet the extra financial pressures that families are facing. But for many people, the coming months will be a particularly tough period as they struggle to cover the basic costs of living such as bills, food and other essentials.

“Foodbanks in our network always work incredibly hard to ensure that people facing hardship get support – but we have sadly seen need accelerate over the recent months. Foodbanks are calling on the public to support them by donating food to support people unable to afford life’s essentials.

“No one should have to go without something as essential as food, but I have no doubt that the generosity of Tesco customers and colleagues this summer will once again help foodbanks provide the best possible help to families facing hunger today, while working towards a future where everyone can afford the essentials in life – like food.”