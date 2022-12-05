Another warm bank will be set up in Hailsham to help people who cannot afford to pay their rising heating bills.

Hailsham Town Council is to set up a warm bank at the James West Community Centre for residents to keep warm for a few hours during the day. It will be in Meeting Room 1 at the centre, and open 10am-12pm over the weekends through December until February. Hot drinks will be available and people attending are encouraged to bring board games/books.

Other warm banks already operating in the town include those at Hailsham Library, the Charles Hunt Centre and Hailsham Pavilion, details of which will be available on the Town Council website soon.

Town clerk John Harrison said: “We're all concerned about the town's residents and what cost of living issues many might face this winter. Warm banks or warm hubs are now becoming widespread everywhere, with a lot of councils, including those at parish level, opening them because it is necessary in many cases.

Another warm bank is coming to Hailsham (photo from HTC)

"Local community groups and voluntary associations have always been quick to respond to the needs of the people of our town and this has further been demonstrated by the Town Council's provision of its own warm bank at the James West Community Centre during the winter months ahead. Whilst warm banks are not the only solution to helping people affected by the cost-of-living crisis keep warm, they certainly can help. The Town Council's recent discussions concerning warm banks in Hailsham have been both necessary and highly productive, and we will continue to do everything we can right to try and protect our residents."

Councillor Anne Marie Ricketts, who sits on the Warm Bank Sub-Committee, said: "Warmth, shelter and community connections are all basic human needs and meeting those needs is what all councils should provide where possible, as essential to human dignity for all its residents. I'm delighted that the sub-committee has agreed to one of the James West Community Centre meeting rooms to be used for this purpose, to offer a haven and warm location for people to come and sit, have a hot drink and chat to other people. Once again, this demonstrates the Town Council's commitment to residents and willingness to support them as much as it can during crises such as these.”