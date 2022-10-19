Professional clairvoyant Sherry Gewitzke, from Bracklesham Lane, described the situation as ‘demoralising’ after her interest-only mortgage payments went up from £150 to £533 in less than a year.

Sherry, who lives with her daughter and son, 23 and 17, said she contacted her mortgage company, Intelligent Finance, to query to steep increase and was told, as she was upset on the phone, to seek medication from her GP and look into visiting a foodbank.

Speaking to this newspaper, Sherry said: “She told me to get tablets from the doctor and go to a foodbank and said, ‘if you can’t meet your payments then we will take the keys’. They are just turning us over like we are fodder. It was so demoralising.

Single mother Sherry Gewitzske's mortgage goes up 400 per cent in a year. Pic S Robards SR2210183

"I’m a tough cookie but I was absolutely floored. This is so disheartening.”

Intelligent Finance said the call handler was ‘understanding, fair and professional throughout’.

Sherry added: "How can that be allowed in this day and age? They took everything I put aside for the end of the month. Meanwhile [the government] are just squabbling like children.”

As far as Sherry is concerned, the fight is far from over: “There are single mothers out there across the UK who are screaming out – who can protect them? It’s really serious.

“I’m going to stand up for single women who haven’t got family or friends to fall back on. I said to [Intelligent Finance] I won’t be going down quietly. I’m not having it, I’m going to fight it.”

A spokesperson for Intelligent Finance said: “Having reviewed the call, our colleague was understanding, fair and professional throughout. With any customer that comes to us in financial difficulty we will work with them to find the right way forward for their circumstances, which can include payment plans.