Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Chichester they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Chichester with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Ifold & Wisborough Green, while the lowest is Selsey.

The ONS breaks Chichester down into 14 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Ifold & Wisborough Green The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Ifold & Wisborough Green. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £55,500 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Fernhurst & Northchapel Fernhurst & Northchapel is the joint second-richest neighbourhood in Chichester, with an average annual household income of £50,600 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Stockbridge & Fishbourne Stockbridge & Fishbourne is the joint second-richest neighbourhood in Chichester, with an average annual household income of £50,600 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Dean, Lavant & Summersdale Households in Dean, Lavant & Summersdale have an average annual income after tax of £50,300 Photo: Google Photo Sales