Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Crawley they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Maidenbower East & Worth, while the lowest is Ewhurst & West Green.

The ONS breaks Crawley down into 13 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Maidenbower East & Worth The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Maidenbower East & Worth. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £76,700

2 . Pound Hill Pound Hill is the second-richest neighbourhood in Crawley, with an average annual household income of £57,200

3 . Three Bridges Households in Three Bridges have an average annual income after tax of £52,200

4 . Maidenbower West & Furnace Green Average total household incomes per year in Maidenbower West & Furnace Green were £51,200