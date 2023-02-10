Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Hastings they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Hastings with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Ashdown, while the lowest is Central St Leonards.

The ONS breaks Hastings down into 11 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Ashdown The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Ashdown. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £45,000

2 . Conquest & St Helen's Conquest & St Helen's is the second-richest neighbourhood in Hastings, with an average annual household income of £39,700

3 . West St Leonards West St Leonards households have an average annual income of £37,800

4 . Old Hastings Households in Old Hastings have an average annual income after tax of £37,300