Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Lewes they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Lewes with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Wivelsfield Green, Ditchling & Rodmell, while the lowest is Peacehaven East.

The ONS breaks Lewes down into 13 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Wivelsfield Green, Ditchling & Rodmell The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Wivelsfield Green, Ditchling & Rodmell. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £56,300

2 . Chailey, Newick & Barcombe Chailey, Newick & Barcombe is the joint second-richest neighbourhood in Lewes, with an average annual household income of £53,500

3 . Lewes West Lewes West is the joint second-richest neighbourhood in Lewes, with an average annual household income of £53,500

4 . Ringmer, Glynde & South Heighton Households in Ringmer, Glynde & South Heighton have an average annual income after tax of £44,900