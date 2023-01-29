Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of Mid Sussex could be feeling the pinch far more.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Mid Sussex with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The ONS breaks Mid Sussex down into 17 neighbourhoods called middle-layer super output areas (MSOA). The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Haywards Heath North East, while the lowest is Burgess Hill Central.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Burgess Hill Central The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was Burgess Hill Central. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £45,100

2 . East Grinstead Central & North East Grinstead Central & North is the second-poorest neighbourhood in Mid Sussex, with an average annual household income of £47,000

3 . Haywards Heath East Haywards Heath East households have an average annual income of £51,500

4 . Hurstpierpoint & Bolney Average total household incomes per year in Hurstpierpoint & Bolney were £51,600