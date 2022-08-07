While unleaded petrol prices have been nudging downwards from a near record £2 per litre a month ago, many forecourts are still charging in excess of £1.80.

That is why the relatively low price of 174.9p at the Esso garage in Storrington was attracting interest from motorists, although there were no queues when we visited.

At the start of lockdown two years ago, the price of petrol went as low as 99p per litre at some local supermarkets – but those halcyon days are well behind us.

Esso garage in Storrington - with some of the cheapest petrol around

Today, anything below 185p is regarded as something of a bargain.