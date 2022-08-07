Petrol prices in Sussex: This is where you can buy unleaded for 174.9p on August 7 - and it may be one of the cheapest in the area

A garage in a small Sussex town was selling unleaded petrol for 174.9p per litre on August 7 – some 10p cheaper than some supermarkets in the county.

By Gary Shipton
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 6:58 pm
Updated Sunday, 7th August 2022, 7:03 pm

While unleaded petrol prices have been nudging downwards from a near record £2 per litre a month ago, many forecourts are still charging in excess of £1.80.

That is why the relatively low price of 174.9p at the Esso garage in Storrington was attracting interest from motorists, although there were no queues when we visited.

At the start of lockdown two years ago, the price of petrol went as low as 99p per litre at some local supermarkets – but those halcyon days are well behind us.

Esso garage in Storrington - with some of the cheapest petrol around

Today, anything below 185p is regarded as something of a bargain.

Do you know of a cheaper price today? If so, e-mail us the details at [email protected] and we will be pleased to share it with our readers across Sussex.

