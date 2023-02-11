Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Reigate and Banstead they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Reigate and Banstead with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Reigate Hill & Gatton, while the lowest is Tattenham South.

The ONS breaks Reigate and Banstead down into 18 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Reigate Hill & Gatton The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Reigate Hill & Gatton. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £69,000

2 . Redhill East Redhill East is the second-richest neighbourhood in Reigate and Banstead, with an average annual household income of £67,300

3 . Reigate Central & Redhill Common Households in Reigate Central & Redhill Common have an average annual income after tax of £65,900

4 . Horley East Horley East households have an average annual income of £65,900