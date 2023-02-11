Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Rother they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Rother with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Robertsbridge, Hurst Green & Ticehurst, while the lowest is Bexhill Central.

The ONS breaks Rother down into 11 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Robertsbridge, Hurst Green & Ticehurst The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Robertsbridge, Hurst Green & Ticehurst. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £47,600

2 . Burwash, Sedlescombe & Staplecross Burwash, Sedlescombe & Staplecross is the second-richest neighbourhood in Rother, with an average annual household income of £45,200

3 . Collington, Cooden & Little Common Collington, Cooden & Little Common households have an average annual income of £41,800

4 . Battle & Catsfield Households in Battle & Catsfield have an average annual income after tax of £40,500