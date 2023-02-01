Southern Water has awarded three additional Community Energy Grants across East Sussex to support those struggling with rising costs this winter.

This support will go towards energy costs, helping relieve the pressure that community spaces face staying open during winter months. The scheme was launched in October, and has seen applications for support with energy bills from community centres and pantries, homeless drop-in centres and arts centres.

Southern Water’s Community Partnerships and Programme Manager, Alex Willumsen said: “We know times are hard for many customers now, in the face of a cost-of-living crisis, so we are determined to do what we can to build resilience and support for those facing challenges in our community. Through our grants scheme, which aims to support both customers experiencing hardship and our communities, we are providing funding support to enable community spaces to continue to operate over winter months and support the work of those networks in our communities to thrive.”

Sussex Community Development Association (SCDA). Photo: Izzi Vaughan

They now support an average of 6000 people per week with warm spaces to attend classes, connector cafes, foodbanks and befriender groups by supporting their core utility costs.The centres that have been awarded the community grant this week are: Hangleton Community Association, Sussex Community Development Association, and The Crew Club.

The Sussex Community Development Association provides and runs a community hub in Newhaven which is open every day, with over 2000 visitors in 2021-2022. There are rooms for various activities and local groups that support the community – including a community supermarket, kitchen, school uniform bank and exercise groups.

Hangleton Community Association supports over 500 people a week, providing a warm, safe and friendly space for the local community. The Crew Club is a community-led charity that works with children, young people and families living in the Whitehawk area of Brighton and Hove since 1999.

The Community Energy Grant is delivered with CMDP (Costain, MWH Treatment) and is open to independently run community centres and spaces where activities such as local foodbanks, support groups and children’s programmes operate.

