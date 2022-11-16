“We understand that for people experiencing these complex situations, it can be incredibly frustrating to have to deal with each different service, and so our Supporting You team will be here to assess what sort of help they need, and act as a bridge between different council services so that each person receives individual, tailored help that addresses all of their needs.“As individuals, each Supporting You team member brings a wealth of experience to the council and already they have been carrying out work relating to the energy cost rebates and have also attended a community event at Swanfield Community Hall, organised by the A2Dominion housing association.“With spiralling household costs, we know that even more people are going to need support so we’re delighted to have the team on board. We know that they are going to make a huge difference to people’s lives in these difficult times.”This new service also forms part of the council’s Supporting You campaign, which was launched in September in partnership with the Observer. The campaign highlights the range of support available from both the council and its partner organisations.