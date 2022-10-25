Sussex Community Foundation launches new Cost of Living Appeal to help grassroots charities across the county

The foundation saw many through the pandemic and as the cost of living increases, it is rising to the challenge again to support people in Sussex this winter.

A survey was carried out to deepen the charity's understanding of the impact on local organisations and communities.One respondent said: "If the pandemic was a crisis, this is an emergency. There is no way out for the many who are suffering. We are going to witness food poverty and food insecurity in a level never seen before by this generation.”

The foundation says it has seen vast increases in people asking for help with crisis support, energy problems and simply not having enough money to make ends meet – more than ever before.

Kevin Richmond, chief executive of Sussex Community Foundation

Kevin Richmond, chief executive, said: "We have launched our appeal in response to the increased cost of living triggered by rising fuel, energy and food costs.

"Through the pandemic your donations enabled us to get help to where it was needed most. We’re asking for your support again to ensure that the amazing community response we saw throughout 2020-21 can continue in the months ahead.”

He said the foundation recognised the worrying effect rising costs were having on charities and added it was deeply concerned about what this meant for the most vulnerable and marginalised people locally.

Survey results revealed a significant emphasis on the signs of fear and panic in the minds of people being supported about what lies ahead.

The foundation said the scale of the crisis had the potential to eclipse that experienced during the coronavirus pandemic – with most people being impacted in some way.

Of the charities and community groups who responded, 97 per cent said those they worked with were either financially worse off or significantly worse off, compared to two years ago.

Charities themselves are struggling to keep going: "Please help in terms of cost-of-living funding, we are all struggling even more now [than in the pandemic] and there is less funding around. Flexibility, funding core costs and bills would be really useful.”