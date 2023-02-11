Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Wealden they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Wealden with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Frant & Groombridge, while the lowest is Hailsham East.

The ONS breaks Wealden down into 21 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Frant & Groombridge The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Frant & Groombridge. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £61,800

2 . Mayfield & Wadhurst Mayfield & Wadhurst is the second-richest neighbourhood in Wealden, with an average annual household income of £54,900

3 . Crowborough North East Households in Crowborough North East have an average annual income after tax of £51,600

4 . Forest Row & Coleman's Hatch Forest Row & Coleman's Hatch households have an average annual income of £50,400