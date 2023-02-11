Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing's 13 richest neighbourhoods based on average income, including West Worthing, Salvington and Heene

Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Worthing they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

By Matt Pole
4 hours ago
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 11:30am

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Worthing with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Broadwater West, while the lowest is Heene.

The ONS breaks Worthing down into 13 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1. Broadwater West

The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Broadwater West. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £55,800

2. Broadwater East

Broadwater East is the second-richest neighbourhood in Worthing, with an average annual household income of £47,500

3. High Salvington & Findon Valley

Households in High Salvington & Findon Valley have an average annual income after tax of £47,100

4. West Worthing

Average total household incomes per year in West Worthing were £46,600

Office for National Statistics