Sussex World reporters Megan Baker and Sam Pole have shared their thoughts on the new summer menu at Costa.

Costa has released a range of new items for summer, including a Blueberry Bubble Frappé, a Watermelon and Mint Refresher, a Caramelised Red Onion & Mature Cheddar Pizzetta and a Neapolitan Muffin.

We tried out each of these items, and here’s what we thought.

Sam’s review: The Caramelised Red Onion Pizzetta that I had was very tasty, the cheese and the bread were cooked to perfection and the sweet caramelised onion really helped cut through the heaviness of the cheese and the bread.

The Neapolitan Muffin made with chocolate and vanilla sponge with a strawberry sauce was really tasty, the muffin itself was really nice and moist and the sauce was deliciously sweet and the chocolate sauce on top with the hundreds and thousands really made the muffin very enjoyable.

Watermelon and Mint Refresher was nice. It was, if you can pardon the pun, very 'refreshing', the drink was heavy on the watermelon but only had a sprinkling of mint into it. I would definitely recommend it on a hot day but not over other things on the menu.

Megan’s review: The bubble frappé I had was nice and unlike anything I’ve had before. It was quite decadent, as it’s very sweet and thick, and the whipped cream definitely takes it up a level. I can see it being very popular with people with an especially sweet tooth, but it wasn’t exactly my thing. The blueberry taste was very strong and the boba pretty much tasted like little blueberries themselves – so if you’re a fan of the fruit, I’m sure you’ll love this! Overall it was quite tasty, but too sweet for me.

I also tried the BBQ chicken panini, which isn’t on the new summer menu, but I was curious to see what options there are for vegans at Costa. There are a couple of food items, such as a vegan meatball wrap, and their coffee drinks can usually be made with alternative milks. This was nice and the sort of quality you’d expect from a chain coffee shop. It tastes pretty much like a BBQ chicken pizza in panini form (obviously), but it wasn’t overly meaty and was more sweet than anything else. It does get bonus points from me though just for the convenience. I would have it again if I visited Costa, but I’d get it with a coffee next time, rather than the bubble frappé!

The chain has also come out with a line of ‘whipped lattes’, which looks like their take on Dalgona coffee (if you’ve ever used TikTok, you’ll be familiar with this). I was really hoping to try this but, unfortunately, our branch couldn’t make this vegan for us, despite the website saying it can be made with plant-based milks, so this is worth checking if you usually opt for a milk alternative.

Here’s a full list of the new items available at Costa:

Caramelised Red Onion & Mature Cheddar Pizzetta

Grilled Pepper, Mozzarella & Pesto Pizzetta

Tomato Mozzarella and Pesto Pasta Salad

Chicken Roasted Pepper and Tomato Pasta Salad

Neapolitan Muffin

Eton Mess Blondie

Salted Caramel Popcorn Brownie

Belgian Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Refreshing Blueberry Bubble Frappé

Mango Berry Bubble Tea

Tropical Mango Bubble Frappé

Iced Whipped Latte range –available in Vanilla, Caramel and Chocolate

‘Refreshers’ – available in Watermelon and Mint, Apple and Rhubarb, and Blood Orange and Yuzu

1 . IMG_4444.JPG Sussex World reporters Megan Baker and Sam Pole have shared their thoughts on the new summer menu at Costa. Photo: JPI

2 . Costa summer menu 2023: We review the new items available The bubble tea and frappe range. Photo: Costa Photo: Costa

3 . Costa summer menu 2023: We review the new items available The neapolitan muffin. Photo: Costa Photo: Costa

4 . Costa summer menu 2023: We review the new items available Costa also offers a range of iced coffees including an iced latte, americano and flat white. Photo: Costa Photo: Costa