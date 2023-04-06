Seven new homes will be built in Lancing, as part of a £2.3 million project, to help prevent families from becoming homeless, according Adur District Council.

Photo: Google Street View

Adur’s planning committee has given the green light for the construction of four one-bedroom and three two-bedroom houses on the council’s little-used South Street car park.

The council said the properties will be used as emergency or temporary accommodation for families with nowhere to stay. They would otherwise have to stay in B&Bs.

Carson Albury, Adur’s cabinet member for Adur Homes and Customer Services, said: “These houses will mean local families who would otherwise be homeless will have roofs over their heads while they look for a permanent place to live.

“We’re getting much-needed emergency accommodation on a site that brings in a relatively small amount of income for us - it’s a real win-win.

“There is an increasing demand for council housing in the district and we’re looking at innovative solutions like this to meet the needs of our community.”

The council said the project will cost around £2.3 million but is expected to prevent the spending of more than £5 million in the coming years on B&B accommodation.

There will be eight parking spaces on the site. Five will feature electric charging points and will be reserved for those living in the new properties, with the remaining three being reserved for those living in nearby Seaton Terrace.

A council spokesperson said: “There are currently around 900 people on Adur’s waiting list for council housing, of whom almost 100 are being housed in temporary accommodation. The council is building new properties for local residents to try to meet this need.

“Among the council’s ongoing projects are its construction of 51 homes in Albion Street and Gardner Road in Southwick.”

The council said it also hopes to redevelop its ‘derelict and little-used garage sites’ in Daniel Close, Gravelly Crescent and Leconfield Road in Lancing, St Giles Close and Wilmot Road in Shoreham and Sylvan Road in Sompting, ‘to create dozens of new homes’.

