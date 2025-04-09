Crematorium to host open day – visitors can take tours and post messages to loved ones

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arun Crematorium is to host a community open day.

An invitation is open to anyone to visit on Saturday 17 May, between 10am and 2pm, when they will be able to tour the memorial gardens and the crematorium’s chapel.

Visitors will also have an opportunity to take a tour of the crematory, if they wish, and they will be able to meet Arun Crematorium’s team.

Arun Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries.

Manager Adam Westwood said: “Those who attend our community open day will be able to find out first-hand about the exceptional care with which we serve the community and their loved ones.

“Visitors will be able to learn about the range of farewell services we offer, the technology we use and how we can make every funeral uniquely personal.

“They will also be able to discover how we can support the bereaved in helping them to remember their loved ones, through a wide range of memorialisation options.”

Those who attend the open day can also place a card or message to loved ones in the crematorium’s memorial post box, as well spend some quiet time in the landscape grounds for reflection and remembrance.

Adam added: “We will also be able to tell visitors about the work we do in the local community and the many local charities and organisations we support.

“There is no entry fee for our community open day, no appointments are necessary, and light refreshments will be available.

“Everyone is welcome, and we look forward to meeting local families on 17 May.”

For more information about Arun Crematorium, visit www.aruncrematorium.co.uk