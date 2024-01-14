'Curiously original' Worthing restaurant opens for business - and has 'stunning' rooms for you to stay the night

A new restaurant, with ‘undeniable charm and mystique’, has opened in Worthing.

Orchid House – described as a ‘truly distinctive destination venue for lovers of fine food’ – is based in West Avenue, Worthing.

Mother and daughter team Ashley and Alex’s vision is to offer the ‘finest menus’ alongside the ‘ultimate hospitality in a one-off venue’ with some ‘truly distinctive features’.

"Elegantly quirky, it's a tall order to blend grace with homeliness, but somehow, the 'A' team manages to achieve understated luxury blended with their own personal style,” a spokesperson for the restaurant said.

"Orchid House takes its inspiration from the flower of the same name, and just like the bloom, this new and exciting business combines undeniable charm and mystique. Orchid House would be a truly unique business anywhere, but in Worthing, it's fair to say, it's a real turn up for the books.”

The menus have been described as ‘undoubtedly stylish, different, and curiously original’, with ‘flair and flavours you just won't find anywhere else’.

Afternoon tea is an ‘Orchid House speciality’, whilst everything is freshly made using ‘mostly organic produce’ – either from Ashley and Alex's vertical micro-farm and garden, or ‘as far as possible locally’. Regular menu changes reflect seasonal flavours.

The spokesperson continued: “At Orchid House, it's not just about the food; it's also all about the venue and the hospitality, and should you choose to explore the South of England, there are some amazing and unique all-inclusive packages on offer to create a truly memorable experience.

"Private hire is available for that special meal or celebration, a private business meeting or personal event in the secluded rustic garden chalet, which seats up to fourteen people or an elegant garden party under our beautiful arbour area which is heated for chillier days.

"Stunning rooms complement the dining areas, with guests able to stay the night and enjoy a home-cooked breakfast before heading back. There's room hire and whole venue hire for engagements, weddings, birthdays, retirement, or receptions.

"As professional party planners, Ashley and Alex can take the strain of organising any additional suppliers like florists, photographers, and cars so guests have the option of a hands-on or a hands-off service but always with the same delicious food and warm hospitality.”

The chefs have chosen Worthing as it offers visitors a ‘unique slice of English seaside and country life’ combined with a ‘warm and attentive hospitality’.

‌Ashley and Alex ‘buck modern cuisine trends’ and produce ‘distinctive traditional and contemporary dishes’, with flair, flavour, and a ‘real emphasis on local produce’.

‌The restaurant added: “At Orchid House, the food is homemade and unpretentious, with gourmet flavours and tastes. This is a destination for foodies and anyone who enjoys the taste of great food, and there are exclusive tasting events to showcase new menus and dishes.

"Orchid House has a stylish yet homely atmosphere, with a level of comfort and hospitality that just works for intimate dinners, celebrations, and parties. It's a flexible venue with indoor and outdoor areas that lend themselves to all types of gatherings.