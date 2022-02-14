Alison Whitburn, the store’s community champion, presented Moira Gardner, the Worthing-based charity’s donations co-ordinator, with a gift card on Thursday.

Alison said: “During December, every store had a gifting Christmas tree with baubles attached with either £1, £2 or £5 values that the customers could pick up and pay for at the checkout.

“Every store could choose the charity they wanted to collect for and we chose Turning Tides. We raised £373 and they have now received a Morrisons gift card to spend in store on food that they need.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons in Littlehampton, with Moira Gardner, donations co-ordinator at Turning Tides

The store has grab bags for customers to buy all year round, with some of the contents going to Turning Tides and some to the St Peter and St Paul Pantry in Rustington, Littlehampton Foodbank and Littlehampton Baby Bundles.

Moira said: “Ali at Littlehampton Morrisons is brilliant and a great supporter of Turning Tides. The money raised from the Christmas tree will be used to buy essential food and toiletry items for our clients and the grab bags help swell our other donations kindly gifted by members of the community.