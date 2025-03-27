Customers turn catwalk models at Horsham boutique fashion show

They were taking part in the fourth fashion show held in the town on Monday by Deja Style, based in Park Place.

The show was held at Horsham’s Koffie in the Park and marked the launch of Deja’s 2025 spring/summer collection. The range featured beautiful floaty dresses in vibrant colours, stunning tops in both cotton and silk and must-have accessories. In addition to its existing brands, Deja welcomed a new brand from Australia. Made of organic cotton and linen, the range includes dresses, tunics and chic jackets in emerald green, bright pink and electric blue. Deja proprietor Angie Maskell said: “Spring and summer is all about colour and the colours of the season this year include lemon, violet, lime green, coral, electric blue, mocha and powder pink, these are reflected in our wonderful outfits.

"I would like to thank all the wonderful models, Candy at Koffie in the Park for letting us use such a fantastic venue and Karen at Beauty Secrets for once again providing everyone with a goodybag. A big thank you too goes to Sue and the rest of the team at Deja Style for helping make the fashion show such a success.” The event raised money for the Olive Tree cancer charity.

