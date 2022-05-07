David Walliams enjoys lunch at popular Bosham pub

David Walliams has been pictured after enjoying a lunch at a Bosham pub this week.

By Joe Stack
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 12:12 pm
Updated Saturday, 7th May 2022, 12:15 pm

The Little Britain star, 50, was pictured with a member of staff at The Anchor Bleu in High Street after dining at the picturesque harbourside pub.

In a post on social media, the pub said The Anchor Bleu has 'got Talent’, in reference to the comedian and children's writer's role as a judge on Britain's Got Talent.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

A spokesperson at the pub went on to thank Mr Walliams for dining with them as he was pictured smiling with his arm around a member of staff.

Picture courtesy of The Anchor Bleu

One person said it was the 'best pub in the world' and joked that it should win a 'golden buzzer'.

Read More

Read More
Dog rescued after falling 115ft off cliff in Hastings Country Park

Sewage released at two Worthing beach spots

Chichester A27: Lane closed following collision

David WalliamsTalentWorthing