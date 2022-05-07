David Walliams enjoys lunch at popular Bosham pub

The Little Britain star, 50, was pictured with a member of staff at The Anchor Bleu in High Street after dining at the picturesque harbourside pub.

In a post on social media, the pub said The Anchor Bleu has 'got Talent’, in reference to the comedian and children's writer's role as a judge on Britain's Got Talent.

A spokesperson at the pub went on to thank Mr Walliams for dining with them as he was pictured smiling with his arm around a member of staff.

Picture courtesy of The Anchor Bleu