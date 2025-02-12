Decision looms over fate of Marks & Spencer Sussex store

A decision is looming over the fate of a Marks and Spencer store in Sussex.

The major retailer put its store in Queensway, Crawley, up for sale when it shut for the final time in November after trading for more than 50 years in the town.

Sales agents Kingsbury have said that Marks & Spencer ‘is contracted to provide full vacant possession on February 14 2025,’ adding: “It is anticipated that a sale of the property will be completed on a side-by-side basis with this date.”

The agents marketed the three-storey property – with an asking price ‘in excess of £3million’ – with potential to be converted into flats with the ground floor remaining in commercial use.

Alternatively, they said, the ground floor of the property could be redeveloped for indoor leisure use with the upper floors repurposed as either residential, office or hotel use.

Kingsbury has been approached for further comment.