Decision looms over fate of Marks & Spencer Sussex store

By Sarah Page
Published 12th Feb 2025, 11:41 BST
A decision is looming over the fate of a Marks and Spencer store in Sussex.

The major retailer put its store in Queensway, Crawley, up for sale when it shut for the final time in November after trading for more than 50 years in the town.

Sales agents Kingsbury have said that Marks & Spencer ‘is contracted to provide full vacant possession on February 14 2025,’ adding: “It is anticipated that a sale of the property will be completed on a side-by-side basis with this date.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The agents marketed the three-storey property – with an asking price ‘in excess of £3million’ – with potential to be converted into flats with the ground floor remaining in commercial use.

A decision is expected to be made this week over the future of the Marks & Spencer store in Crawley which shut in Novemberplaceholder image
A decision is expected to be made this week over the future of the Marks & Spencer store in Crawley which shut in November

Alternatively, they said, the ground floor of the property could be redeveloped for indoor leisure use with the upper floors repurposed as either residential, office or hotel use.

Kingsbury has been approached for further comment.

Related topics:SussexMarks & SpencerCrawley
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice