Defibrillator set up at Rustington business in memory of former member of staff - ‘She is sorely missed’

Lund Bros & Co Ltd’s former managing director, Bill Lee, has paid for an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to be fitted in the reception area.

Above it, is a plaque dedicated to his wife, Sue, who died at the age of 76 in September last year.

“I was going to put a bench down on the beach or something but I thought no, actually,” he said.

Lund Bros & Co Ltd's former managing director, Bill Lee (centre) has paid for an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to be fitted in the reception area. Bill is pictured with his successor, Leigh Padley (left) and technical director Nigel Standen. SUS-220804-105628001

“We both worked at the factory together and we did everything together, all our lives. We built this house [in Toddington] together and ran Lund Bros together.

“There’s enough factories down there [on Brookside Avenue], so somebody will need it at some point. That’s what I decided to do.”

Bill, who retired in 2001, said he hopes Sue’s legacy will be to one day save someone’s life, if the defibrillator is ever needed, adding: “She was very caring and would help anybody.

“If anybody needed help, she would be there for them.

Above the life-saving device, is a plaque dedicated to Bill's wife, Sue, who died at the age of 76 in September last year. SUS-220804-105652001

“There was only Sue and I. We were only children and had no children. We helped out where we could.

“We were married 55 years. I feel lonely now without her.”

Bill said Sue worked as his personal assistant at Lund Bros, which designs Sheet Metal Fabrications. In modern times, the business also develops flight simulators, armoured vehicles, millions of pounds worth of plant machinery and laser cutting machines.

“We were always working late,” Bill said.

Lund Bros, which designs Sheet Metal Fabrications, now also develops flight simulators, armoured vehicles, millions of pounds worth of plant machinery and laser cutting machines. SUS-220804-105641001

“She was my personal assistant and used to run the reception and switchboard. Everyone liked her and got on with her. She is sorely missed.”

Leigh Padley, who Bill trained up as new managing director, said Sue was working at the business when he started more than 30 years ago.

He said: “Bill came up with the idea of having a defibrillator and asked if I could put it in the reception. I said it was a great idea.

“There’s not a lot of them around.

“I got the plaque sorted out and got a local company to add the panel that I produced.

“She was a nice lady who was always willing to help and sort out problems.”