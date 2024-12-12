'Disappointment' as major retailer Morrisons abandons plans for new Horsham supermarket

Residents in Horsham are expressing ‘disappointment’ after major retailer Morrisons abandoned plans to open a new store in the town.

The supermarket chain had applied for planning permission to Horsham District Council to site the store on the new Mowbray development currently under construction in the north of the town. The estate will eventually have 2,750 homes.

But Morrisons has now withdrawn its application despite having previously come up with detailed proposals of what it would offer.

Many residents have taken to Sussex World’s Facebook page to express their views. Damo Thorne said: “That's sad. There's nothing that side of town. We need something close. It would cripple the local shops but there's not enough for the amount of people who live over there.”

Clare Hart said: “That’s disappointing!” while Diane Whelan added: “Was really looking forward to this new store.”

Karen Mansbridge said: “Such a shame.” Carlean Lucas and Caroline Froud agreed: “Would have loved a Morrisons.” Debbie Bellamy added simply: “Disappointed.”

But Mowbray says that it is now seeking another retailer to take over the site. A spokesperson said: "We have received interest from a number of other major retailers who are interested in the opportunity we have available at Mowbray and we are seeking to advance the position to a successful conclusion."