Dog-friendly Horsham pub helps keep canine customers cool in heatwave
The King’s Arms in Horsham’s Bishopric has introduced a new ‘doggy cooling station’ in its rear garden.
The pub – which last year won the coveted title of ‘Best Pub For Dogs’ in the Great British Pub Awards – has installed a ‘splash pad’ to help keep visiting canines cool in the current heatwave. And that’s not all – doggy ice cream is also available.
Landlady Jodie Munday said on the pub’s social media site: “It’s a bit too hot for our furry friends to be out and about today. But should you find yourself passing this evening, then please feel free to cool your HAWT DAWG at our new cooling station in the garden.
“Remember – we serve doggy ice cream too. For just £2.50 (much cheaper than a pint!!) you can buy a doggy safe ice cream which has been given the paw of approval by our Gina and Rufus!!
“It’s also the perfect excuse to stop at your local pub too…’Sorry I was late for dinner…I had to go to the pub and buy the pooch an ice cream’!”