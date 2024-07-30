Dog-friendly Horsham pub helps keep canine customers cool in heatwave

By Sarah Page
Published 30th Jul 2024, 10:20 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 10:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An award-winning Horsham pub has come up with a novel way to help canine customers beat the heat.

The King’s Arms in Horsham’s Bishopric has introduced a new ‘doggy cooling station’ in its rear garden.

The pub – which last year won the coveted title of ‘Best Pub For Dogs’ in the Great British Pub Awards – has installed a ‘splash pad’ to help keep visiting canines cool in the current heatwave. And that’s not all – doggy ice cream is also available.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Landlady Jodie Munday said on the pub’s social media site: “It’s a bit too hot for our furry friends to be out and about today. But should you find yourself passing this evening, then please feel free to cool your HAWT DAWG at our new cooling station in the garden.

Horsham pub The King's Arms in the Bishopric has introduced a 'doggy cooling station' to help canine customers beat the heatHorsham pub The King's Arms in the Bishopric has introduced a 'doggy cooling station' to help canine customers beat the heat
Horsham pub The King's Arms in the Bishopric has introduced a 'doggy cooling station' to help canine customers beat the heat

Have you read? New Italian eatery opens in village near Horsham

Legendary DJ ‘Diddy’ David Hamilton speaks out on his life, loves and rock ‘n’ roll

“Remember – we serve doggy ice cream too. For just £2.50 (much cheaper than a pint!!) you can buy a doggy safe ice cream which has been given the paw of approval by our Gina and Rufus!!

“It’s also the perfect excuse to stop at your local pub too…’Sorry I was late for dinner…I had to go to the pub and buy the pooch an ice cream’!”