A Horsham pub is celebrating after making it through to the finals of a major national competition.

The King’s Arms in Horsham’s Bishopric is a finalist in the 2023 Great British Pub Awards ‘Best Pub For Dogs’ category – and is the only pub in Sussex to reach the finals of the coveted awards.

Landlady Jodie Munday said: “It is such an incredible feeling to be recognised as a dog friendly pub in this national competition. Then to find out we are the only pub in Sussex to make it to the finals has just blown us away.”

Jodie has two pet dogs herself – rescue street dogs Gina and Rufus. “I don’t know what breed they are – Heinz 57,” she said. “They are a bit of a highlight of the pub.

Landlady of Horsham's King's Arms pub Jodie Munday (centre) with colleagues Elianna Pearson and Megan Chapman, along with Jodie's dogs Rufus and Gina. The pub is a finalist in the Great British Pub Awards in the 'Best Pub For Dogs' category. SR2307191 Photo by S Robards/Sussex World

"Young children when they go past with their parents say: ‘Can we go to the pub with the dogs?’ I think we have around 32 dogs that come in here.

"Sometimes we have more dogs than people – which is lovely.”

The King’s Arms also got through to round two of the awards in a ‘Community Heroes’ category in recognition of all the work the pub does including charity fundraising and providing work experience for people with disabilities via Horsham’s Butterfly Project.

"We are also trying to let people know that the pub is not just a place for a pint,” said Jodie. “We have craft clubs here with crochet and drawing.”

The pub is also a fundraiser for the mental health charity MIND and will be raising funds for it an an annual golf competition in August.

The nomination for the finals of this year’s Great British Pub Awards is not the only accolade bestowed on the King’s Arms since Jodie took over the pub in 2021.

It scooped a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award in October last year – putting it in the top 10 per cent of all pubs and restaurants for reviews on TripAdvisor – globally.

The Great British Pub Awards 2023 is taking place in September 2023 in Manchester and Jodie has her fingers crossed for taking the Best Pub For Dogs title.