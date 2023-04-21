East Sussex town to receive new banking deposit service to support businesses

LINK, the UK’s Cash Access and ATM network, has confirmed that Heathfield will benefit from new banking deposit services as part of a wider commitment to protect access to cash.

Despite more consumers opting to use card payments, cash remains the second most popular payment method across the UK and being able to deposit cash locally is important for local businesses and consumers.

Last year, the banking industry agreed that following the closure of any bank branch, LINK will identify whether a community requires further cash services. The new banking deposit service in Heathfield follows a recent review by LINK of local branch closures.

Over the next few weeks, they will begin to engage with the local community and to start looking for potential sites.

The Barclays bank in Heathfield will be one of the many banks with the new system