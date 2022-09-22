East Sussex village post office reopens
A village post office has reopened its doors to customers.
Ninfield Post Office reopened yesterday (Wednesday, September 21) at the previous location of Lower Street, Ninfield, near Battle.
Post Office Ltd said the business has a new postmaster.
A spokesperson for Post Office Ltd said: “Experienced postmaster staff are operating the branch for a limited number of hours per week to provide service. Initially the opening hours will vary.
“A new postmaster has been appointed and is undergoing training. From October 3, the opening hours will be Monday to Saturday from 7.30am to 6pm and Sunday, 8am to 12.30pm.
“The same range of Post Office products and services are available.”
Emily Clive, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office services to Ninfield as we know how important a post office is to a community. From October 3 there will be a full-time service.”