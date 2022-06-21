East Wittering launches new online shopping service

Residents and visitors to East Wittering will soon be able to browse, book and buy products online from local businesses and shops, thanks to a new online platform provided by ShopAppy.

More than thirty East Wittering businesses have already signed up for the service and more are expected to join over the summer.

Chichester District Council has partnered with ShopAppy to support local businesses and encourage people to shop locally. The council is paying for local businesses to join the platform until March 2023, using a Government grant.ShopAppy has already launched in Chichester and will launch in Midhurst, Selsey, and Petworth over the coming months. Businesses in the district are being actively encouraged to join the free scheme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ShopAppy platform gives local shops and businesses the chance to be part of a local business community, establish an online presence if they don’t already have one and offer a range of services including ‘click and collect’ and home deliveries.

Jane Chaloner, owner of Calamity’s café, said: “Although business has been picking up slowly since the pandemic, it’s still really quiet for this time of year. The opportunity to join ShopAppy is a great boost for the whole village.

" Although we have been going for 33 years this means we will now have a website for the first time where we can show off the fantastic range of homemade food and crafts we offer and help raise our profile in a competitive market.”

Alfie Forrest, Store Manager at Beachcomber, which sells high quality home and giftware, said: “We hope that by joining ShopAppy, it will help us to get the business back to pre-pandemic levels.

"Although we already had a website, this means we can consider offering additional services such as ‘click and collect’ to our customers.

"It feels really important to have this hub of local businesses altogether on one site so that people can see all that East Wittering has to offer in one go.”

Councillor Tony Dignum, cabinet member for growth, place and regeneration at Chichester District Council, said: “We all know how important local businesses and shops are to our communities.

"As we emerge from the pandemic and businesses start to pick up, we hope that this platform will provide East Wittering shops and businesses with another outlet to promote their goods and services.

“East Wittering offers a wide range of traditional independent shops, including a fish shop, butcher, baker and grocers, along with independent boutiques, cafes, bars, restaurants, pubs and even an ice cream parlour on the beach.

"Residents, beachgoers and day visitors can have a wonderful day out and we hope this initiative will encourage them to spend local and support the local economy.”

To find out about shops and services in East Wittering visit: https://shopappy.com/eastwittering/