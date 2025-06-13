The most expensive streets in Eastbourne based on sales over the last 5 years from 2020 have been revealed in new data.

Sales company Property Solvers said it tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Eastbourne postcodes.
On Compton Place Road (BN20), 3 properties sold for an average of £1,226,333.
See below for the full list:
1. Compton Place Road, Eastbourne.jpg
Compton Place Road, Eastbourne. Area average sale price, £1,226,333. Number of Sales: 3 Photo: Google
2. Meads Brow, Eastbourne..jpg
Meads Brow, Eastbourne. Area average sale price, £1,187,500. Number of Sales: 4 Photo: Google
3. Baslow Road, Eastbourne.jpg
Baslow Road, Eastbourne. Area average sale price, £1,161,666 . Number of Sales: 3 Photo: Google
4. Old Camp Road, Eastbourne.jpg
Old Camp Road, Eastbourne. Area average sale price, £1,118,333. Number of Sales: 3 Photo: Google
