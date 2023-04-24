We tried out Duke’s Delicatessen, out by the seafront, which offers a variety of tasty treats to enjoy.

The independent store offers a variety of food and drink as well as specialty items.

The shop was warm and inviting, and welcomed everyone, including my very own pooch who made the journey with me.

There were many different and wonderful items on offer but I ultimately settled on a hot chocolate, butter croissant, slice of red velvet cake as well as a flat white coffee, which all came to £11.60, a veritable steal!

I ordered our food to go and it was all served very quickly, with the lady behind the counter very friendly and welcoming to me and my dog.

The croissant was excellent, so buttery and smooth and I had never seen one so big in my life! The red velvet cake was also delicious, it was so moist and the icing was so creamy and melted in my mouth.

The hot chocolate that I had was also delicious and so milky to perfectly complement the food. The coffee as well was very good, the perfect for a Monday morning!

The café and delicatessen also offers a wide variety of hot food, such as sandwiches as well as offers smoothies and cold drinks.

I got my order to takeaway so didn’t get those items but after this I will be definitely be back!

