Eastbourne Post Office to temporarily close

The Post Office said its branch in Langney Shopping Centre will close on Wednesday, July 20, at 5.30pm as the postmaster for the area has given the company notice to leave.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused. In the interim, alternative branches include St Anthonys and Westham.”

The Post Office inside Langney Shopping Centre

Langney Councillor Alan Shuttleworth said he is ‘exploring all options’.

He added: "The post office is a really important provision for Langney residents and I was extremely concerned to hear of this temporary closure.

“I’m having discussions with the regional office of the Post Office and the centre owners to explore all options to keep our post office in the centre."

The centre has been contacted for more information.