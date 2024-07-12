England vs Spain: Here are some of the Worthing venues you can take your children to watch Euro 2024 final
But that choice can be made tricky if you have children, with them not traditionally allowed into late-night venues.
Here are some of the places in Worthing where kids are allowed for this special occasion.
– Forest Row, Liverpool Road;
– The Old Bike Store, Brighton Road;
– Jonny's Goring Bar & Kitchen, Goring Road;
– North Star, Littlehampton Road;
– The Corner House, High Street;
– The Egremont, Brighton Road;
– The Park View, Salvington Road, Durrington;
– Karma Lounge, Tarring Road;
– Henty Arms, Ferring Lane;
– Crown and Anchor, Shoreham High Street;
– The Gardeners, West Street, Sompting;
– Empire Club, Penhill Road, Lancing;
– Sussex Yeoman, Palatine Road;
– TMG Social Club, Sompting Road;
– The Fox Inn, Patching
Some of these venues will set aside an area for families, that will be child friendly, but please confirm this directly before your visit.
Meanwhile, Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal has been temporarily renamed in honour of England manager Gareth Southgate.
Signage was installed this afternoon (Friday, July 12) to temporarily rename the South Terminal ‘Southgate Terminal’ ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.
The new name – and a good luck message to England – is being shown on the big screen above M&S in South Terminal arrivals. The message is also displayed on check-ins screens.
Former Crawley schoolboy Gareth Southgate – whose parents still live in the West Sussex town – has led England to their first ever major tournament final on foreign soil.
Ollie Watkins’ last minute goal ensured a 2-1 win against the Netherlands to set up a final against Spain in Berlin on Sunday (July 14, 8pm kick off).
It means Southgate, who went to school at Hazelwick and Pound Hill Juniors, has now lead England to two major tournament finals in eight years.
