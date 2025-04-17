Enterprising Sussex vineyard scoops 'Rural Oscar'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning Sussex vineyard has been bestowed with a new honour – a ‘Rural Oscar.’

Nutbourne Vineyard in Gay Street, Pulborough, is among south east England champions in the Countryside Alliance Awards 2025 – the Rural Oscars – and has been honoured for its ‘rural enterprise.’

The vineyard will now go on to represent the south east in the national champions reception at the House of Lords in June, competing against other finalists from Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the rest of England.

The Countryside Alliance Awards – now in their 18th year – recognise rural businesses across five categories, including ‘best local food and drink’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best pub’, ‘best rural enterprise’, and ‘best village shop/post office’.

Nutbourne vineyard in Gay Street, Pulborough, has scooped a 'Rural Oscar'

Thousands of nominations from around the south east were whittled down via a public vote, with the final few – including Nutbourne Vineyard - being crowned regional champions.

Countryside Alliance spokesperson Sarah Lee said: "We are proud to be honouring these exceptional rural businesses, and the people behind them who are passionate about providing quality goods, services, and employment to rural communities and beyond.”

And, she added: “Running a business in a rural community isn’t easy, and it’s so important to celebrate the valued role these rural enterprises have in their communities.”

Nutbourne Vineyard is a long-standing family business with one of the longest wine-making traditions in the south of England. The Gladwin family have been at Nutbourne for more than 30 years and are still very much involved in the day-to-day life of the estate.

The Countryside Alliance says: “The stunning views from the rustic windmill create a picturesque backdrop for your visit. Nutbourne has been described as ‘a little piece of paradise’, and their gold-winning wines are a must for all oenophiles.”

Nutbourne itself features wildflower meadows, alpacas, lakes and sweeping views of the South Downs. It is open to visitors with a vineyard trail throughout the year. In the summer it offers wine tastings, food platters, picnics, tours and special events.