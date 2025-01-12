Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Worthing restaurant is looking to expand under new ownership, with a fresh menu in the pipeline.

The Fish Factory, in Brighton Road, is now run by Atilla and Phillipa Ambrose – who plan to maintain the ‘existing customer base but expand it’.

"The menu will be changing but not in a drastic way,” Phillipa explained.

“A lot of things on this menu will stay because customers love them. The fan favourites will stay.

The Fish Factory's salmon, with new potatoes and salad. Photo: Melanie Peters

"We have loyal customers who love the place. We’re so lucky to have that.”

Phillipa said there will be minor refurbishment works to modernise some interior aspects of the restaurant.

She added: “The restaurant is a bit tired and run down but we will be bringing a phoenix back to life.

"We want to move away from traditional fish and chips and be more of a fish restaurant – as we’re by the sea.

The Fish Factory, in Brighton Road, Worthing, is now run by Atilla and Phillipa Ambrose (pictured). Photo: Sussex World

"We’re reaching out and we want to work with other local businesses, like bakeries, patisseries, wine suppliers and beer breweries. We plan to make more things in-house and keep everything authentic.

“It’s important to connect with local suppliers and we want to reconnect with local fishermen to provide weekly specials.

"We need to keep things relatable and have a story behind it.”

Atilla and Phillipa have got extensive backgrounds in hospitality.

Calamari - thin cut rings dusted in flour and fried served with homemade tartare sauce. Photo: Melanie Peters

"Atilla grew up in London and his parents both worked in hospitality for 20 years,” Phillipa explained.

“They had a patisserie in Queensway so he was brought up in that world. Atilla had a sushi restaurant in London.

“I’ve definitely done my rounds in hospitality. I’ve worked on yachts, planes, at Soho House, The Gingerman Group, Soho House [in Brighton].

"I’ve travelled the world and sourced food for private jets. I’ve worked in high end service and I want to bring that here.

“It’s about a personal touch. You can avoid tarnishing your reputation after a mistake.

“I love the challenge of a grumpy, miserable customer. By the end they are hugging me and we are on first name terms. It’s one of my favourite things.”

Phillipa said she has ‘got so many ideas in my head’, adding: “I can’t wait.

"I’m excited for the summer. I’m thinking of a live music night with sparkling wine and oysters

“Fish is an amazing food to work with – you can do so much with it.”

Melanie Peters, of Rocket Social Media and the Worthing Food & Drink, wished the owners well in their new venture.

She said: “Having collaborated with The Fish Factory's previous owners for several years, I can't wait to see what the new owners, Phillipa and Atilla, will bring to the table.

"Wishing you both the best of luck, and I look forward to working together.”

Guests to the restaurant are promised a ‘refined culinary experience’, where ‘everything is cooked from scratch’.

The business’ website adds: “The Fish Factory, located in Worthing on the Sussex South Coast serves up the finest seafood dishes, delicately cooked to perfection following your specifications.

"With all the allure of a top-notch London restaurant, The Fish Factory hasn’t lost its unpretentious and relaxing, homely atmosphere and diners will enjoy our casual, rustic environment.”