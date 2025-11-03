‘Second Servings’ provides meals to families and individuals in crisis across Littlehampton and the surrounding areas. The scheme was launched in August of this year by local food business R.K’s Taste of Jamaica.

It runs on R.K’s opening days and weekends, offering vital support when local food banks and other community resources are unavailable.

The initiative has received the endorsement of Littlehampton’s Mayor, Councillor Alan Butcher, who praised R.K’s’ community effort: “The mayoral charity this year is the Littlehampton and District Food Bank, and I am keen to endorse and promote schemes supporting food accessibility for those in need in the local community.”

At the heart of ‘Second Servings’ is a simple idea: no one in the community should go hungry. Anyone can be added to the Second Servings list — whether it’s for their own family, a friend, or a neighbour in need.

When R.K’s has extra portions available, families on the list are contacted and invited to collect their meal, made with love, or have it delivered directly to their door.

The scheme was created by R.K’s owner, Rhys Hamilton, who was inspired by the cost of living crisis and the growing number of pleas for emergency food support across the town.

Rhys said the goal is to boost community spirit and promote togetherness, adding: “A place is only as good as the people in it. In times of uncertainty, unity and kindness make all the difference.”

Since opening in January 2024, R.K’s has been donating meals and supporting local charities and vulnerable individuals — continuing its philosophy that ‘food is love’. The business has quickly become a staple of the community, earning recognition as one of the winners of the Littlehampton Town Council Small Business Award 2024, and being voted Littlehampton’s Best Takeaway in June 2025.

Local residents have already expressed their gratitude for the scheme. One supporter wrote: “We were lucky enough to be given some ‘second helpings’ — what a fabulous treat that was! The food was delicious, fresh, and cooked perfectly. We were so grateful. Thanks, R.K’s.”

Residents can add their names to the Second Servings List or request emergency food support by contacting R.K’s Taste of Jamaica via [email protected] or via WhatsApp (for emergencies).

For R.K’s, it all comes back to one message: “One Love – One Community.”

