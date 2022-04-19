Family-run Midhurst business 'heartbroken' as it announces closure after five years

Wizzbits Toys in West Street made a heartfelt statement on social media as it announced that it would be closing down in June.

The post received a huge response from Midhurst residents with more than a hundred residents sharing their sadness at the news.

It said the shop had 'survived lockdowns, Brexit, price increases and stock issues' and was still 'going strong' before unexpected bills and a new lease meant the shop had no choice but to close.

Wizzbits Toys in West Street Midhurst. Picture via Google Streetview

Part of the statement read: "We would like to thank all our lovely customers over the last five years for your amazing support and for welcoming us into the community - we have loved every single day!

"Please come and support our closing down sale over the next few weeks there is 25 per cent off everything from tomorrow so why not grab some bargains and stock up your present drawers?

"We’ll still be delighted to gift wrap everything for free."

Wizzbits has been open since May 2017 and describes itself as a small one-off, traditional family-run business.