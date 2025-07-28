Farm shop between Horsham and Crawley in bid to sell alcohol

A farm shop is planning to sell alcohol from its farm estate between Horsham and Crawley.

An application for a licence to sell alcohol off the premises at Holmbush Farm in Crawley Road, Faygate, has been made to Horsham District Council.

The farm runs a tea room/restaurant and bar on its estate which, it says, provides food and drink, toilet facilities and a play area.

In its application, it says: “The premises operate as an ancillary facility to Holmbush Farm World which is an open educational farm and forms part of the wider estate operations.

“It is a family-friendly and community-focused venue primarily offering indoor service with garden areas used during suitable weather.

"The premises supports the educational and visitor experience of the farm.”

It says alcohol would only be offered for sale to customers aged over 25.