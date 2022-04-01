Farmers’ markets held in Midhurst and Petworth

Both of our fantastic towns can boast farmers’ markets with Midhurst’s set to make a return on Saturday. SUS-220104-150742001

Running from 9am to 2pm, the market will include local, fresh seasonal produce and artisan goods, from traders located within a 40-mile radius of Midhurst, the first market in the town since July 2021.

Businesses such as Jacob’s Bagels, Midhurst Flower Farm and 2020 Coffee Company will be among the selection of businesses and local traders at the market that patrons will be able to purchase from.

The Old Library on Knockhundred Row will also include craft, gift and table top stalls.

For more information about the Midhurst market please visit www.midhurst-tc.gov.uk.

The news comes as Petworth held its regular Farmers’ Market from 9am to 1pm at the Market Square in the town centre on Saturday and is operated and managed by Food Rocks South.

Businesses within a 40-mile radius of the town enjoyed a bumper day of trading showcasing all the best local goods on offer to local residents.

Traders such as Brewery 288, Noble and Stace Chocolatiers and The Sausage Roll Kitchen were just a few of the businesses at the event. Refreshments were also provided in the Leconfield Hall to raise money for local charities and community groups.

After the event Carol Myerscough, owner of The Sausage Roll Kitchen, commented on the event’s Facebook page: “I had the best day, it was a total sell out so thank you for supporting me.”

For further information about the Farmers’ Market and to find out the dates in which the market will return, contact Simon at Food Rocks on 07899 753352.