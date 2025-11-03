Fast-growing premium kebab experience coming to Crawley

Situated in Crawley, the new GDK site will cater to a wide range of guests, from busy professionals and families to food enthusiasts

German Doner Kebab (GDK) is bringing its fast-growing premium kebab experience to Crawley, marking another major milestone in the brand’s UK expansion.

The new site will open this winter, offering shoppers, commuters, and food lovers a bold, flavour-packed dining option like no other.

GDK is redefining the kebab for a new generation, serving high-quality premium meats, crisp locally sourced salads, handmade signature sauces, and its now-iconic toasted sesame waffle bread. 100% halal and made fresh to order, the GDK menu provides a modern take on a much-loved classic, raising the bar for fast-casual dining.

Situated in Crawley, the new GDK site will cater to a wide range of guests, from busy professionals and families to food enthusiasts, providing a fresh and exciting alternative to the local food scene.

Simon Wallis, GDK CEO, said: “Our menu is built around quality ingredients, bold flavours, and providing an elevated perspective on a nation-wide favourite. As we continue our rapid growth across the UK, openings like Crawley are powerful markers of the momentum behind the GDK brand. We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come, and we’d like to extend a special thanks to our hard-working team across the country. As well as a huge congratulations to our franchise partners - their drive and dedication have been central to our journey and success. We look forward to introducing Crawley to Kebabs. Done Right.”

The launch comes hot on the heels of GDK’s newly launched £5 Value Menu, offering five fan-favourite dishes for just £5 each. Designed to bring GDK’s bold flavours to even more people, it’s the perfect way to enjoy the same premium quality at an everyday price.

The menu also includes fan favourites such as:

OG Kebab: Your choice of doner meat, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onion and red cabbage, served in handmade toasted sesame waffle bread, with three signature sauces

GDK Doner Rice Bowl: A lighter option featuring signature doner meat, crisp salad, and fragrant rice

OV Kebab: Plant-based soya protein infused with our signature Doner spice blend. Served in our handmade toasted sesame bread with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, red cabbage and three signature sauces

Boss Boxes: Your choice of main, served with fries or hash brown bites, Spring Rolls or Chilli Cheese Bites and a soft drink

Hash Brown Bites: Crispy bite-sized seasoned shredded potato. Served with a choice of dip

Chocolate Waffle Bread: Toasted waffle bread with warm chocolate sauce filling

Berliner Doughnut Bites: Golden, dusted doughnut bites filled with a sweet berry jam filling

German Doner Kebab will officially open in Crawley in winter 2025. For more details, please visit www.gdk.com.