Fine arts gallery set to bid farewell to Chichester

In a statement Island Fine Arts said: “We would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone who has visited over the past four and a half years while we have been in Chichester, especially those that have found something special for their home or office.“While we do not as yet have a permanent retail space on the Island we have a comfortable and relaxed viewing room to which clients old and new are welcome by appointment and we will of course continue to offer viewings on the mainland by prior arrangement.“Our hugely popular monthly exhibition programme continues on-line and our website will continue to offer all of our current stock as well as on-line ordering.“Our move will necessitate a change in telephone number details of which will be available shortly, but in the meantime please contact us on 07754 947807 – our email address remains [email protected] and our website has a contact form should you have an enquiry or wish to make a purchase.“Our opening hours going forward will now be 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and we look forward to seeing you very soon, either at our viewing room on the Island, or at an agreeable location on the mainland.”