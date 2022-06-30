Fine arts gallery set to bid farewell to Chichester

From July 1, Island Fine Arts is saying goodbye to their current premises in Chichester and move back to the Isle of Wight where they started 25 years ago.
Island Fine Arts was founded in 1997 and has spent the first twenty one years based in Bembridge on the Isle of Wight. In late May 2018 we moved into a grade 2 listed building in Chichester, just a few minutes’ walk from the railway station.
The gallery deals in works by some of the leading names in 20th and 21st Century British painting, including L.S. Lowry, RA, Ken Howard, RA, Fred Cuming, RA, Peter Brown, NEAC and Benjamin Hope, to name just but a few.
In a statement Island Fine Arts said: “We would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone who has visited over the past four and a half years while we have been in Chichester, especially those that have found something special for their home or office.“While we do not as yet have a permanent retail space on the Island we have a comfortable and relaxed viewing room to which clients old and new are welcome by appointment and we will of course continue to offer viewings on the mainland by prior arrangement.“Our hugely popular monthly exhibition programme continues on-line and our website will continue to offer all of our current stock as well as on-line ordering.“Our move will necessitate a change in telephone number details of which will be available shortly, but in the meantime please contact us on 07754 947807 – our email address remains [email protected] and our website has a contact form should you have an enquiry or wish to make a purchase.“Our opening hours going forward will now be 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and we look forward to seeing you very soon, either at our viewing room on the Island, or at an agreeable location on the mainland.”
To find out more about Island Fine Arts visit https://www.islandfinearts.com/