First look at the Worthing pub that's had a £500,000 makeover – it's huge and it opens today!

Now known as The Castle, in The Strand, close to Durrington Station, the large pub has been transformed and rebranded as a family local, with a focus on sports, live music and community events.

Formerly known as The Golden Lion, the pub has a brand-new interior, as well as a huge upgraded outdoor space. The new venue is holding a soft launch today (Wednesday, May 21) ahead of its grand opening tomorrow (May 22).

The new landlord is Daniel Horn, who grew up in the area and is a chef by trade and will spend much of his time in the kitchen. He’ll be assisted by wife Jamie-Lee, who runs mobile catering business Jim Jams, as well as all the staff who previously worked at the pub.

The venue will be open every day of the week and features two spacious gardens. One of the gardens includes a lively sports bar equipped with a television and sound system for entertainment. Guests can enjoy games with two dartboards and a pool table, along with exciting weekly events like live music, monthly quizzes, and raffles.

Daniel said: “We’re excited to create a space that serves as a community hub. Running a pub has always been my dream, and along with Jamie and the family, we can't wait to welcome everyone and become an integral part of the community.”

The pub was closed for four weeks to complete the renovation. It is still owned by Greene King, but is now under its Hive Pub franchise.

1 . The Castle The Castle in Durrington has had a £500,000 makeover to become a sport and community pub. It was The Golden Lion, before it closed for renovation a few weeks ago. Photo: Melanie Peters

3 . The Castle Landlord Daniel Horn and wife Jamie-Lee at the new pub Photo: Melanie Peters