First look at Worthing cinema's new screens – and they look very plush

Work has been carried out to add an extra screen to the Grade II* listed building, as well as improve two of the existing screens. The work has seen plush new sofa-style seats installed in two of the screens, as well as tables on every armrest.

A spokesperson for The Dome said: “The Dome Cinema has undergone a dramatic transformation in 2025, with a number of works undertaken to vastly improve the cinema experience for the people of Worthing.

“The beloved Screen 1 received a brand new 4K Laser projector in January, and this week has had a new, larger screen and new curtains and tabs installed. A brand new auditorium has been installed in what was the back function room on the first floor, boasting 57 plush comfortable seats and tables on each armrest, with a new laser projector. Our new Screen 4, which was previously Screen 2, has received a makeover in the same style as Screen 3, with 64 seats.

“In addition to the above, our foyer toilets have received a welcome makeover and a new cubicle has been added to the ladies bathroom – these will be opening later this week.”

The Dome first opened on April 15, 1911, as a multi-purpose entertainment hall, know as The Kursaal. The building's primary use was a roller skating rink, with live music and theatre also a popular use. In October 1911, a small cinema was opened upstairs, showing silent movies daily, often accompanied by the building's owner, Carl Seebold, on piano.

The building underwent hard times and was almost knocked down, but was lucky enough to secure lottery and heritage funding, allowing a full restoration in 2005.

1 . The Dome Cinema The new screen at The Dome Cinema offers sofa-style seating Photo: The Dome Cinema

