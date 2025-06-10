Collisons Opticians, formerly located at 1/1a Liverpool Buildings on Liverpool Road, officially reopened on May 27, now operating from a new location just a few doors down at Unit 9, Montague Centre, Liverpool Road.

A spokesperson for the business said: “The move follows the closure of their previous premises on May 21, after which the team worked to ensure the new space offers a warm, welcoming environment for patients while also introducing cutting-edge technology and expanded services.

“Patients can now benefit from a suite of advanced clinical equipment, including OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) technology, which provides optometrists with an enhanced, in-depth view of eye health. The practice has also invested in state-of-the-art dispensing tools, such as the Essilor Visioffice X, along with access to digitally designed lenses.

“Further upgrades include a dedicated screening room, a new visual fields machine, a broader range of dry eye treatments, and an exciting selection of new frame ranges. Patients can now explore eyewear from premium brands including Prodesign, Hugo Boss, Ray-Ban, and Wolf Eyewear.

“In a unique community collaboration, the new practice also features a curated gallery of local artwork, with pieces from talented artists Vicky Anne Vaughan, Amalia Sanchez de la Blanca, and Ali and Jam enhancing the modern interior.”

Jim Green, director at Collisons Opticians, shared: “At Collisons Opticians, we’re always striving to deliver the best possible service to our patients. This move was a perfect opportunity to elevate that service. With new technology and an expanded range of frames, we’re now able to offer truly personalised care, ensuring every patient feels confident and cared for.”

Looking ahead, the team plans to introduce further services, with a focus on children’s eyecare and low vision solutions. The relocation has also enabled them to expand their frame collection, with 500 new styles expected to arrive.

Jim added: “This is a really exciting time for Collisons Opticians. We’re proud to continue leading the way in eyecare within the Worthing community and look forward to seeing our patients benefit from these improvements.”

To learn more or to book an appointment, visit www.collisonsopticians.co.uk

