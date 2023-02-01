Edit Account-Sign Out
First of 75 new South Downs homes 'to be completed in spring'

The first of 75 new homes currently under construction in a South Downs village are expected to be completed by spring.

By Sarah Page
6 hours ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 3:21pm

Bellway South London is building the homes as part of a 208-house development on a former mushroom farm – Abingworth Meadows – in Thakeham.

The first three-bedroom showhome of the 75-house development – at Abingworth Fields – is set to open on February 25.

The development will comprise 49 properties for private sale and 26 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.

A computer-generated image of a street scene at Bellway’s Abingworth Fields development in Thakeham where a showhome is set to open

Bellway sales director Daniel Williamson said: “Construction is progressing well at Abingworth Fields and this has enabled us to open a showhome on the site.

“This property is the first completed home on the development and gives potential purchasers the chance to see a fully furnished and decorated home.”

Abingworth Fields is the third stage of construction at Abingworth Meadows, bringing the total number of homes provided within the scheme to 208.

The wider development, which has been built on land previously used for mushroom growing, has also provided a cricket pitch, football fields, a village hall, changing rooms and a cricket pavilion as well as a pre-school building.

Daniel said: “The wide variety of properties at Abingworth Fields, which range from two-bedroom apartments to two to five-bedroom houses, will appeal to a mix of buyers and is one reason why the development is proving so popular.

“The work of the excellent on-site team allowed us to be able to release for sale the first new homes at the development last year and we are confident that the first completed properties will be finished in spring."

