'Flexible investment opportunity' - Chichester city centre commercial property is sold

A prominent commercial property in the heart of Chichester has been successfully sold.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flude Property Consultants have completed the sale of 10 Eastgate Square – a ‘2,345 square foot, E Class investment’ – with the deal handled by director Mark Minchell.

Class E is defined as retail shops, cafes and restaurants,

A Flude spokesperson said: “The property occupies a city centre location, just steps from Chichester’s main retail and leisure hub, and comprises a Grade II Listed building with two E Class units at ground floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale of 10 Eastgate Square in Chichester has been completed. Photo: Flude Property Consultants

"These are let to Bennett Griffin Solicitors (Shop A) and a private tenant trading as Male Concept Barbers.

“This transaction highlights the strength of Chichester’s commercial property market, with buyers actively seeking prime, flexible investment opportunities in the city centre.”

Flude Property Consultants have operated in the South Coast property market for more than 25 years, with offices in Brighton, Chichester and Portsmouth. Find out more at www.flude.com/